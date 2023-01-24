Cloudy skies and light rains will prevail over Palawan, the Visayas, Mindanao, and the Bicol Region due to the effects of the low pressure area (LPA) that was last spotted early this morning around 280 kilometers southeast of Davao City.

The LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone and will likely dissipate in the coming days, according to PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina.

“But again, posible pa rin na magbago yon kaya patuloy nating imo-monitor itong low pressure area na ito,” he said.

“Mas malaki nga yong tsansa ng mga pag-ulan, mula katamtaman hanggang kung minsan nga ay may malakas na pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Eastern Visayas, Caraga, at Davao,” he said.

Badrina also said light rains are possible in the Cagayan Valley region, including Ilocos Norte and Apayao, due to the northeast monsoon.

He said PAGASA is not keeping an eye on any other potentially dangerous weather systems besides the LPA.

“Kagaya ng binanggit ko, itong Palawan at Bicol Region, inaasahan na magiging maulap yong kalangitan, at malaki yong tsansa pa rin ng mga pag-ulan dulot ng trough o extension ng LPA,” he added.

Kalayaan has also been issued a gale warning due to the possibility of waves between 2.8 and 4.5 meters in height. Small boats are not allowed to sail.

