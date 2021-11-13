Palawan, including Kalayaan Island, will continue to experience overcast skies, occasional rain showers, and thunderstorms Sunday due to the prevailing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ), the state weather bureau.

The Visayas and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will experience slightly cloudy to cloudy skies with occasional rains due to localized thunderstorms, according to the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA).

“Sa bahagi ng Zamboanga Peninsula, maging sa lalawigan ng Palawan, ay asahan din natin ang maulap na kalangitan na may kasamang kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkulog, at pagkidlat [dahil] dulot nga yan ng ITCZ,” said DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Grace Castañeda at 4 a.m.

“Pinapaalalahanan natin yong mga kababayan natin na mag-ingat at maging alerto sa mga posibleng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa,” she added.

Puerto Princesa will have a temperature of 25 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius, while Kalayaan will have 25 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Batanes and Cagayan will also experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers due to the northeast monsoon. The rest of Northern Luzon may experience sporadic rain showers still due to the northeast monsoon.

“Sa Metro Manila, asahan din natin ang yong tsansa ng pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkulog at pagkidlat na dulot naman ng mga localized thunderstorms,” Castañeda said.