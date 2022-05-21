Saturday will be cloudy with sporadic rains and thunderstorms in some parts of Palawan, Western Visayas, and Occidental Mindoro due to the southwest monsoon (habagat), the seasonal shifting wind followed by corresponding changes in precipitation, according to the weather bureau in its regional forecast issued at 5 a.m.

The remainder of Visayas will experience overcast to cloudy skies with isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms, with light to moderate winds from the southeast to southwest.

Light to moderate seas will dominate over Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.Over the whole Visayas, light to moderate winds from the East to Southeast will prevail with light to moderate seas, the regional forecast added.

Meanwhile, rains continue to fall not only in Luzon but also in Western Visayas and Mindanao, according to PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja, due to the habagat, which carries a lot of moisture from the Indian Ocean.

“Dala ng habagat ang maraming moisture mula sa Indian Ocean at West Philippine Sea kaya kalat-kalat ang kaulapan at yong mga pag-ulan and thunderstorms,” he said.

“Isa sa malaking impluwensya sa pagkakaroon ng habagat is itong frontal system sa Silangan ng Taiwan kung saan mayroong mga shallow circulations at mga kaulapan na bahagyang nag-e-enhance nitong habagat natin,” Estareja added.

Estareja also said the public can expect a low risk of tropical storm formation in the following five days or until the middle of next week.