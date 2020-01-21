Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Palawan

Localized thunderstorms will bring cloudy skies over the province of Palawan with the presence of isolated rain showers

Localized thunderstorms will bring cloudy skies over the province of Palawan with the presence of isolated rain showers, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) here said.

According to the weather bureau, the tail-end of a cold front is currently affecting the island of Visayas, while the northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Luzon area.

Light to moderate winds from the northeast will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan with slight to moderate seas.

“Makakaranas diyan sa area ng Palawan ng magandang panahon and then yong mga panandaliang buhos ng ulan ay expect natin pagdating ng hapon o gabi,” said weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin.

The possible temperature to experience will range from 26 to 32 degrees Celsius.

