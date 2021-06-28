June 28, 2021

Cloudy skies with isolated rain showers over Palawan

By Rachel Ganancial | June 28, 2021 at 9:06 am

Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Palawan will experience cloudy skies with occasional rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ, said Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Senior Weather Specialist Meno Mendoza.

The Southwest monsoon is impacting extreme Northern Luzon, while the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is affecting Mindanao, according to the state weather bureau.

“Sa susunod na dalawa hanggang tatlong araw, wala tayong inaasahan na ano mang sama ng panahon na posibleng makaapekto sa loob ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Wala rin tayong binabantayan na sama ng panahon sa labas ng ating PAR,” Mendoza said.

“Dahil sa ITCZ, sa Palawan ay patuloy na mararanasan ang kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, at mga kidlat, at pagkulog,” he added.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms and the Southwest monsoon.

Rachel Ganancial

is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

