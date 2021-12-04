Palawan will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of isolated light rain showers this Sunday, December 5, due to the northeast monsoon or amihan affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a regional forecast at 5 a.m. that the same weather condition will also prevail over Occidental Mindoro and Visayas.

The state weather bureau said further that moderate to strong northeasterly winds, with moderate to rough waves, will dominate over Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

“Sa kasalukuyan, patuloy na umiiral yong northeast monsoon o yong amihan na nakakaapekto sa area ng Luzon at kung mapapansin natin, may mga light rains po tayong nararanasan, and then dry and cold air yong bugso ng hangin natin,” according to PAGASA weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin.

“The rest of the country ay mga light rains lamang na may pulo-pulong pag-ulan ang ini-expect natin ngayong araw,” he added.

The country is not likely to be affected by any low-pressure areas (LPAs) for the next three days.