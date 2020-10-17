Cloudy skies, some rains over PH Saturday

In its daily weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Mimaropa and Zamboanga Peninsula regions will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the southwest monsoon.

Many parts of the country will have cloudy skies and scattered to light rains on Saturday, with the western section of southern Luzon especially affected by the southwest monsoon.

In its daily weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the Mimaropa and Zamboanga Peninsula regions will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms brought by the southwest monsoon.

The Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions, as well as Aurora province, will have cloudy skies with light rains brought by the northeasterly surface wind flow.

The same weather phenomenon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains to the Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will get partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers brought by localized thunderstorms and the southwest monsoon.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 23°C; Puerto Princesa, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Cagayan de Oro City, 23°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 33°C. (PNA)