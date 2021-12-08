The northeast monsoon will bring partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated light rainfall to Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to north will prevail, with moderate to rough waves, in the said areas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

The northeast monsoon is impacting a large area of Luzon, while the shear line is affecting the eastern part of Visayas, according to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio in a forecast Wednesday morning.

“Bukod dito, wala tayong namo-monitor o nakikita na panibagong low pressure area (LPA) o bagyo sa loob at sa labas ng ating Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR),” he said.