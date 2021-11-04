Cloudy skies will prevail throughout the day, with isolated showers and thunderstorms, while the monitored low-pressure area (LPA) near Palawan disappeared early Thursday morning, according to the state meteorological agency.

Only one LPA remains under their watch in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), according to weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio (PAR). It is located 580 kilometers east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, and isn’t expected to become a storm.

Despite the LPA near Palawan that disappeared around 2 a.m. on November 4, rain showers due to the weather system is still expected over the Visayas area.

“Mababa ang tiyansa na maging bagyo itong low-pressure area pero inaasahan natin ang mga pag-ulan dulot nito sa Visayas,” he said.

Aside from Palawan, areas of Albay, Sorsogon, Catanduanes, Masbate, Northern Samar, Samar, and Eastern Samar will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to LPA or shear line.

Moderate to strong winds blowing from northeast will prevail over the northern and eastern sections of Luzon with moderate to rough seas. Light to moderate winds blowing from northeast will prevail over Visayas and the rest of Luzon with slight to moderate seas. While light to moderate winds blowing from northeast will prevail over Mindanao with slight to moderate seas.