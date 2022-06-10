No tropical cyclones are expected to form over the weekend, according to the state weather bureau, but the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will remain active, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains to the province of Palawan.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said that the ITCZ, which is located in the Mindanao area, may affect the central and southern parts of Palawan.

ITCZ is the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemispheres.

“Ngayong araw dahil sa ITCZ, affected na ng mga pag-ulan ang Palawan. Asahan pa rin ang maulap na kalangitan lalo na central and southern parts of Palawan na sasamahan pa ng kalat-kalat na ulan at thunderstorm. Pinag-iingat natin sila sa posibleng pagbaha or landslides,” he said.

“Bagama’t hanggang weekend ay wala tayong bagyo na aasahan sa loob ng ating area of responsibility, aktibo pa rin ang intertropical convergence zone. Somewhere, along these lines sa silangan ng Mindanao, possible tayo magkaroon ng cloud clusters, worse case scenario ay circulation at low-pressure area,” he added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) did not raise any gale warning or sea travel suspension until the weekend.

When a thunderstorm is present, a slight to moderate sea level rise of 0.6 to 2.1 meters is expected, he added.

Light winds from the east to southeast will prevail over the whole Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro with light to moderate seas.