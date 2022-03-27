Residents in Palawan and Southern Mindanao can expect cloudy skies with scattered rain showers this Monday due to a low pressure area (LPA) entrenched along the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) 20 kilometers northeast of Zamboanga City.

The LPA, according to PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, has a low probability of becoming a tropical storm.

“Ang low pressure area na nakapaloob sa ITCZ as of 3 a.m. nasa layong 20 kilometers, northeast ng Zamboanga City, malapit sa Sakol Island. Itong low pressure area ay mababa pa rin ang tsansa na maging bagyo,” he said.

“Dahil dito, sa araw na ito ay may mga pag-ulan tayong mararanasan sa bahagi ng Mindanao at sa Palawan dulot ng LPA. Dahil sa low pressure area, ang Palawan ay makakaranas ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga kalat-kalat na mga pag-ulan at thunderstorms. Para sa kababayan natin sa Palawan, mag-ingat po tayo at maging alerto,” he added.

The rest of the country will have fair weather conditions due to the easterlies.