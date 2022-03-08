The low pressure area (LPA) and the shear line will bring cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and thunderstorms to the Visayas and the southern portion of Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, while the northeast monsoon will bring partly overcast to cloudy skies with isolated light rainfall to Occidental Mindoro.

Winds from the northeast will be moderate to strong, with mild to rough waves over the eastern part of Visayas. Mild to moderate winds from the northeast to the north will gust across the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands, with light to moderate seas.

Weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio at 3 a.m. today, the LPA was estimated based on all available data at 45 kilometers South of Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

“Dahil sa low pressure area, nakakaranas tayo ng maulap na kalangitan na may mga pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Mindanao, sa Visayas, at ganoon din sa southern portion ng Palawan,” he said.

“Sa Palawan, dahil sa epekto ng LPA, magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, at thunderstorm. Mag-iingat, para sa ating mga kababayan sa Palawan, dahil sa may inaasahan po tayo na mahihina hanggang sa katamtaman, hanggang sa kung minsan may mga malalakas na pag-ulan na posibleng magdulot nang pagbaha o pagguho ng lupa,” he added.

The rest of Luzon will have fair weather except for isolated light rains.