Cloudy skies over Northern Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands Group

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies or the wind from the Pacific Ocean is prevailing in the country and affecting some parts of the country, including Palawan area.

Northern Palawan, including Kalayaan islands, will continue to experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the easterlies, the state weather bureau said.

“Ang northern Palawan kasama ang Kalayaan islands ay patuloy na mararanasan ang maulap na kalangitan na may kalat-kalat pa rin na pag-ulan at pagkidlat at pagkulog dulot ng easterlies o ‘yong hangin na nagmumula sa dagat Pasipiko,” he said on Tuesday’s weather forecast.

Aside from easterlies, the northeast monsoon or amihan is one of the weather systems affecting the extreme northern Luzon.

These two weather systems are bringing rains over the country.

The city of Puerto Princesa will experience a temperature level of 25 to 30 degrees Celsius while Kalayaan Islands will observe 25 to 29 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

PAGASA added that gale warning is also raised over northern Luzon seaboards particularly in Batanes, Babuyan, and Ilocos Norte that will be risky for sea transportation, which wave height may reach 2.8 to 4.5 meter high.

