The state weather bureau said no storm or low-pressure areas (LPA) might develop and affect the country in the next three to five days, while Palawan will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ).

Weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said Saturday that the ITCZ or the convergence of winds from the northern and southern hemispheres continuously affects the Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao causing cloudy skies with scattered rains over the affected areas.

“Diyan sa Palawan area, expect na magiging makulimlim ang panahon diyan na may kalat-kalat na mga pag-ulan at pagkidlat, pagkulog na dala ng ITCZ,” he said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said that no gale warnings were released over seaboards of the country.

“Malayang makakapalayag ang mga kababayan na mangingisda at may malilit na sasakyang pandagat, pwede sila pumalaot,” he said.