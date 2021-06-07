Cloudy skies in Monday forecast

Cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will be experienced in the province of Palawan due to the prevailing southwest monsoon, the state weather bureau said in its Monday forecast.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) senior weather specialist Meno Mendoza said that the southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the Luzon area, while the intertropical convergence zone or ITCZ will affect Visayas and Mindanao area.

The Kalayaan Islands will experience a temperature level of 27 to 32 degrees Celsius, while the city of Puerto Princesa will observe 26 to 32 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

The sea condition over the seaboards surrounding the province of Palawan is at moderate to rough level, PAGASA added.

The coastal water at the western section of Luzon is at 1.2 to 2.5-meter high, while 0.6 to 2.1 meters will be observed over the rest of the country.

“Sa ating mga mangingsida at gumagamit ng maliliit na sasakyang pandagat, wala tayong nakataas na gale warning sa kasalukuyan kaya ligtas pa rin sila makakapalaot sa baybaying-dagat ng bansa. Ang ating paalala ay ibayong ingat pa rin dahil ang malaking bahagi ng ating karagatan ay magiging katamtaman hanggang sa maalon,” he said.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow. See author's posts