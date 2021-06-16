June 16, 2021

Cloudy skies for most part of the country

By Rachel Ganancial | June 16, 2021 at 12:00 pm

PN File

6

PAGASA said most parts of the country will have cloudy skies and experience isolated rain showers.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will prevail as [the] southwest monsoon affects northern and central Luzon,” weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

He said Mindanao’s western part will likely experience rains due to localized thunderstorms.

Davao and Soccsksargen regions may also experience rains in the afternoon until evening.

“In the Visayas, many areas will experience fair weather. It will be humid at noon, and rain showers are expected in the afternoon,” he said.

Estareja said PAGASA does not see any low-pressure area (LPA) that may develop this week.

Meanwhile, no gale warning is in effect but precautions must be taken as moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas were forecast over extreme northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Tags: , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Rachel Ganancial

is one of the junior reporters of Palawan News. She covers agriculture, business, and different feature stories. Her interests are collecting empty bottles, aesthetic earrings, and anything that is color yellow.

See author's posts

More Stories

Illegal logging in Philippines’ Palawan stokes fears of a mining resurgence

By Keith Anthony Fabro | June 16, 2021 at 11:00 am

Ika-6 na COVID death naitala ng bayan ng Roxas

By Alex Baaco | June 16, 2021 at 10:00 am

Provincial Board wants vaccination cards redesigned

By Aira Genesa Magdayao | June 16, 2021 at 9:00 am