Cloudy skies for most part of the country

PAGASA said most parts of the country will have cloudy skies and experience isolated rain showers.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will prevail as [the] southwest monsoon affects northern and central Luzon,” weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

He said Mindanao’s western part will likely experience rains due to localized thunderstorms.

Davao and Soccsksargen regions may also experience rains in the afternoon until evening.

“In the Visayas, many areas will experience fair weather. It will be humid at noon, and rain showers are expected in the afternoon,” he said.

Estareja said PAGASA does not see any low-pressure area (LPA) that may develop this week.

Meanwhile, no gale warning is in effect but precautions must be taken as moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas were forecast over extreme northern Luzon.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

