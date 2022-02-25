Two weather systems are currently affecting the country’s landmass.

The province of Palawan including the Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms, according to the local weather bureau.

Weather specialist Benison Estareja said during Friday’s forecast that the shear line or convergence of northeast monsoon and easterlies will bring rains over the eastern section of Northern Luzon.

The rest of Northern Luzon is affected by the prevailing northeast monsoon or amihan bringing light rains and cold temperatures. The Mindanao area is affected by the extension of LPA located at 880 kilometers east southeast of Mindanao, outside PAR.

“Itong LPA na ito ay mababa ang chance na maging isang bagyo at mababa rin ang chance na pumasok ng ating area of responsibility. So posibleng manatili lang ito somewhere sa southeast ng Mindanao,” he said.

He added that no tropical cyclone is expected to enter PAR until the end of February.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a gale warning advisory over some parts of the country’s waters.

The affected areas area seaboards of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, eastern coast of Quezon, Camarines Norte, eastern coast of Camarines Sur, northern and eastern coasts of Catanduanes, eastern coast of Albay, eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, eastern coast of Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Sur.

Moderate to strong winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the eastern sections of Visayas with moderate to rough seas. Moderate winds from the northeast to east will prevail over the rest of Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands with moderate seas.

Meanwhile, the La Niña will likely to continue until 76 percent by month of April, according to the insights from the latest climate forum. Starting May or June, the amount of rainfall will return to normal.

The above normal rainfall will be experienced in Southern Palawan, while the below normal and way below normal will be observed in Calamian Islands, based on the rainfall forecast for March.