Cloudy and rainy expected till Wednesday

Due to the northeast monsoon, PAGASA raised a gale warning over seaboards of northern and central Luzon; western coast of Palawan including Kalayaan island; Lubang islands; eastern coast of Quezon including Polilo islands; Camarines Norte; northern and eastern coast ng Camarines Sur; northern and eastern coast of Catanduanes; and northern and eastern coast of Northern Samar.

The low-pressure area (LPA) currently affecting Palawan and Mindanao is expected to remain within the next two days but the state weather agency is not expecting it to develop into a storm.

According to senior weather specialist Chris Perez of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the LPA was recently located 100 kilometers southwest of Cotabato city.

“Iyong binabanggit natin na low-pressure area, bagama’t maliit ang tiyansa na maging bagyo ay posibleng makaapekto pa rin sa ilang bahagi ng Mindanao at Palawan area sa susunod na 24 to 48 hours,” he said Monday.

Cloudy skies and scattered rains will be observed in MIMAROPA areas, PAGASA added.

The temperature around Kalayaan island is expected to be around 24 to 28 degrees Celsius while the city of Puerto Princesa will have 24 to 31 degrees Celsius throughout the day.

Aside from the LPA, there are also two other weather systems in the country, the tail-end of the frontal system, which is directly affecting the Bicol region, and the northeast monsoon or amihan which is prevailing over the remaining parts of Luzon.

Due to the northeast monsoon, PAGASA raised a gale warning over seaboards of northern and central Luzon; western coast of Palawan including Kalayaan island; Lubang islands; eastern coast of Quezon including Polilo islands; Camarines Norte; northern and eastern coast ng Camarines Sur; northern and eastern coast of Catanduanes; and northern and eastern coast of Northern Samar.

“Hangga’t maaari ay huwag muna pumalaot ang mga kababayan natin na mangingisda at may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat dito sa areas na naka-highlight. May nakataas tayong gale warning,” he said as the wave height could reach 2.8 to 4.5 meter level.

WP Post Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories. See author's posts