Closure of NAIA partially lifted

Passengers line up at the Puerto Princesa City International Airport on January 13, 2020, to check if their departure flights can already leave for Manila. // Photo by Rachel Ganancial

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio said Monday morning to Palawan News that the arrival NOTAM is still in effect until 12 noon.

The departure notice to airmen (NOTAM) at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) had been lifted, expecting a “partial resumption” of departure operations, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said.

NOTAM is issued to alert aircraft pilots of possible hazards along flight routes that could affect their safety. On Sunday night, CAAP suspended all operations at NAIA due to volcanic ash clouds that spewed out of Taal Volcano in Batangas.

Operations at the airport in Clark, Pampanga, on the other hand, will no longer be canceled.

“Departure notice to airmen at NAIA lifted at 10:43 a.m., expecting the partial departure operation only, but arrival notice to airmen are still in effect until 12 p.m. Updates will be issued after 12 noon. Clark is operational,” Apolonio said.

Meanwhile, passengers continue to flock early Monday morning at the Puerto Princesa City International Airport (PPCIA), especially those whose flights were canceled on January 12.

Foreign tourists who have connecting flights to other countries, such as Bangkok, Thailand have been affected by the cancellation until further notice of Manila bound flights.

“My concern is my flight to Bangkok the day after tomorrow morning. My flight was yesterday and now it is scheduled in the afternoon, but my flight from Manila to Bangkok is already canceled,” a foreigner said.

Passengers who were early at the PPCIA learned too late that their flights were also canceled because they came from areas of the province that are far, such as San Vicente.

“Wala akong balita doon sa pagputok ng Taal, nandoon kasi ako sa San Vicente. Bisita lang ako at ang flight ko ay 12:30 p.m., bound to Clark pero pa-Manila talaga ako,” one passenger said.

Along the falling line in the departure area, Cebu Pacific posted that flights 5J636 PPS-MNL at 6:25 a.m., 5J638 PPS- MNL (ETD) 10:15 a.m., 5J262 PPS- MNL (ETD) 12:15 p.m., 5J644 PPS-MNL (ETD) 3:50 p.m. had been canceled.

Cebu Pacific said options available for passengers whose flights have been affected by the ashfall brought about by Taal’s eruption are full refund, full travel refund, rebooking available within 30 days without penalties (beyond 30 days subject to penalties), and rerouting to alternate stations without penalties within 30 days (subject to penalties beyond 30 days).

