The Climate Change Commission (CCC) conducted a series of capacity-building activities aimed at reinforcing Palawan’s Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP) and facilitating access to the People’s Survival Fund (PSF).

The recent training workshop on Enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plan (eLCCAP) provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of key LCCAP components and knowledge about developing science-based and risk-informed plans.

Topics covered during the workshop included climate projections, Climate Extremes Risk Analysis Matrix, the eLCCAP formulation process, climate and disaster risk assessment (CDRA) procedures, and an overview of community-level greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory and data requirements.

The training also included methodologies for estimating GHG emissions across sectors, the GHG Inventory (GHGI) Toolkit, climate change expenditure tagging, and the PSF process.

A total of 78 representatives from the different municipalities in the province participated in the workshop, representing various offices such as Planning and Development, Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, Agriculture, and Environment and Natural Resource offices, as well as members of the Philippine Institute of Environmental Planners (PIEP) Palawan Chapter.

CCC Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje highlighted the importance of LGUs in adaptation and climate resilience and emphasized the CCC’s commitment to providing support and resources to enhance their capabilities.

“We recognize the vital role of LGUs in adaptation and climate resilience. Through these capacity-building activities, we aim to enhance the capacity of our LGUs to access and utilize the PSF in initiatives that will help their communities become more resilient to the impacts of climate change,” he said.

The LCCAP serves as a roadmap for local-level climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts, outlining specific actions tailored to the unique needs and vulnerabilities of each locality.

As of August 23, approximately 85.95 percent of LGUs across the country, including Palawan with a 100 percent compliance rate, have successfully submitted their LCCAPs to the CCC.

This submission is mandated by Republic Act 9729, the Climate Change Act, and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Memorandum Circular 2021-068.

The CCC continues to collaborate with the DILG and other partners to equip LGUs and stakeholders with the knowledge and skills needed for effective climate action planning and the implementation of climate adaptation and mitigation measures.

Aside from LGUs, 167 state universities, colleges, and higher education institutions have also benefited from the CCC’s capacity-building activities.