Intermittent rain persists in Puerto Princesa, but the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office has already initiated clearing operations following the impact of Typhoon Egay, which struck on July 25.

The typhoon brought down trees, caused rivers to overflow, and triggered soil erosions in several barangays, leading to road closures and disruption of transportation.

The barangays of Salvacion, Napsan, Langogan, and Inagawan experienced significant traffic disruptions to their roads caused by soil erosion and fallen trees. Nevertheless, city information chief Richard Ligad said the swift actions of the CDRRMO enabled the roads to be cleared, and transportation has returned to normal.

Several bridges, including those in Irawan, Maruyugon, Concepcion, San Rafael, Tagburos, Maoyon, and other areas, were also submerged in water due to overflowing rivers. Ligad said immediate actions were taken to address the situation, and as of this writing, they have been reopened for use.

Unfortunately, due to the typhoon’s impact, tours to popular destinations such as the Puerto Princesa Underground River (PPUR) and Honda Bay Island hopping remain canceled until further notice.

According to data from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) as of 5:00 a.m. today, a total of 593 families, equivalent to 1,802 individuals, sought refuge in evacuation centers. The authorities have ensured that all evacuees received food packs that can sustain them for up to three days.

Some evacuees have also already returned to their homes as the weather conditions improved and river water levels receded.

Officials are conducting assessments to determine the extent of the typhoon’s impact on agriculture, residential areas, and industrial properties. Ligad said that, thankfully, no casualties or missing persons have been reported thus far.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) predicts that the city will still experience gusts of winds ranging from 50 to 70 kilometers per hour and intermittent rains as the effects of the southwest monsoon, or habagat, continue.

The city government advises all citizens to exercise caution, especially those traveling, to avoid any accidents. It is recommended to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts for any changes in weather conditions.