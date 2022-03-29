The low-pressure area has cleared and there are no other weather disturbances that may affect the country in the next few days, according to the PAGASA forecast.

Weather specialist Grace Castañeda said that except for Kalayaan Islands in the West Philippine Sea, no rains are expected over Palawan.

“Dito sa buong bahagi ng Luzon ay asahan natin na magiging maaliwalas ang ating panahon maliban na lang sa mas mataas na tiyansa ng mga pag-ulan sa bahagi ng Kalayaan Islands,” she said.

The local weather bureau stated that all heavy rainfall warnings in Palawan are now terminated but still advised the public to keep monitoring for updates.

Despite the absence of the gale warning advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) still reminds the sailors to be careful in traversing Northern Luzon, Eastern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas seaboards.

“Ngunit ibayong pag-iingat pa rin sa mga maglalayag—kung saan magiging katamtaman hanggang sa maalon ang lagay ng mga karagatan sa mga nabanggit na lugar na ‘yan,” she added.