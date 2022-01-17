Mayor Lucilo Bayron announced on Monday that the city-wide general cleanup will move to the northern rural barangays of Puerto Princesa City by the end of the week.

The mayor also called the City Engineering Office for a planning session to identify what kind of heavy equipment will be needed in the areas, especially since these were the most hard-hit areas by typhoon Odette.

The general cleanup drive was organized by the City Planning and Development Office to help the Solid Waste Management Office collect post-typhoon debris. Initially planned to be a one-day event on January 8 for the city proper, the initiative became a special operation of the two agencies because of the large amount of debris scattered around the city.

During the flag ceremony at the City Hall, Bayron thanked volunteers who participated in the cleanup drive and said it is time to start doing the same initiative in the rural barangays, particularly in the north.

“Natutuwa ako na puwede pa nating ulitin ang mga ito. Pero this time, hindi dito sa bayan, doon tayo sa mga rural barangays. Ang sitwasyon doon sa rural barangays, ‘yong mga tao, natabunan ng lupa dahil sa erosion, natambakan ng kahoy. Hindi nila kayang linisin na sila lang,” he said.

He added that they are targeting to do the cleanup in Barangays San Rafael, Concepcion, and Langogan. The three areas not only have lots of post-typhoon debris but also erosions and landslides that need heavy-duty equipment for clearing.

Bayron tasked the engineering and planning offices to come up with a strategy for the activity. He added that he expects the plan to be finalized by Saturday, so the cleanup can be conducted on Sunday by volunteers.

“’Di natin gagawin bukas, kasi pag-aaralan natin ano ang sitwasyon, ano ba ang hinaharap natin. Pagkatapos, gagawa tayo ng plano. By Wednesday, magfi-field work na tayo. From Monday to Tuesday, ocular inspection,” he added.