Classes for SY 2021-2022 begins September 13 — DepEd

President Rodrigo Duterte has authorized September 13, 2021, as the start date for School Year 2021-2022, according to the Department of Education (DepEd).

The date was one of the options suggested by DepEd Secretary Leonor Briones, according to a statement posted Friday, July 16, by the department.

“Ipinaabot namin ang aming pasasalamat sa Pangulo sa kaniyang buong suporta sa paghahatid ng dekalidad na edukasyon sa darating na taong panuruan sa porma ng blended learning.,” the DepEd statement read.

The school calendar for SY 2021-2022 will be released soon, it said, hoping for continued cooperation and support from various stakeholders as it prepares for new challenges amidst the COVID-19 crisis.

Schools have used a blended learning method since the epidemic last year. The resumption of restricted face-to-face courses in “low-risk” regions is still on hold.

Despite the difficulties, Briones promised the public that lessons would go on as planned and that no student would be left behind.

WP Post Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers defense, politics, tourism, health, and sports stories. She loves to travel and explore different foods. See author's posts