Educational institutions in Palawan and Puerto Princesa are “self-directed” to pass policies regarding class suspensions and hybrid learning modalities, as a response to the rising heat index in Puerto Princesa and Palawan this April.

(PAGASA) listed Puerto Princesa and Aborlan’s heat index from March 26-April 3 as consistently hitting 40 degrees and above in terms of ambient temperature and humidity. PAGASA classified this as a danger zone on the heat index scale, as the temperature is where people are more likely to suffer from heat exhaustion, heat cramps, and heat strokes.

The Department of Education (DepEd) in Puerto Princesa and Palawan reiterated their old policy regarding modular distance learning.

The DepEd Order no. 27, series of 2022, which listed the guidelines on the cancellation or suspension of classes and work in schools due to natural disasters or calamities, listed that school heads have the authority to implement hybrid learning classes in their modality.

Schools in other cities and municipalities under the “danger zone” have already implemented hybrid learning classes since April 1.

Palawan State University has recently implemented hybrid classes on April 3-14 on all their campuses in response to the strict heat. Puerto Princesa was noted to have a heat index of 41 degrees in April 1, 40 degrees in April 2, and 42 degrees in April 3.

Likewise, all the campuses of Western Philippines University were also given a directive to forego wearing their school uniforms from April 4-May 31, in favor of more comfortable civilian clothes that adhered to the campus dress code.

However, the WPU’s main campus in Aborlan has not yet implemented a hybrid mode of learning. PAGASA has marked the municipality’s latest heat index as 43 degrees in April 1, 40 degrees in April 2, and 41 degrees in April 3.