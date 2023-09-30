The Palawan Civil Service Office (CSO) has requested acting Narra town mayor Marcelino Calso Jr. to provide a status report on suspended mayor Gerandy Danao.

In a letter dated September 27, addressed to Calso, Palawan CSO Director Rowena Cunanan stated that they require this information as part of their monitoring function. The Office of the Ombudsman suspended Danao for six months, starting from June 5 and ending on December 6, 2023.

“As part of our monitoring function, may we request for the status of the implementation of the said Decision,” Cunanan said in a 2-page letter to Calso.

The case against Danao stems from a complaint filed against him in April 2022 by the Citinickel Mines and Development Corporation (CMDC) for an alleged violation of the anti-red tape law. Danao had previously refused to issue a mayor’s permit for the mining operations, citing environmental impact concerns, among others.

While the Ombudsman suspended Danao based on the charge of violating the anti-red tape law, it dismissed a separate allegation of violating Republic Act No. 6713, also known as the law on the code of conduct and ethical standards for public officials, against Danao.

“As regards the charges for violation of Republic Act No. 6713, Grave Misconduct and Gross Neglect of Duty, the same is hereby dismissed for lack of merit,” the Ombudsman said.

The mining company had withdrawn its complaint against Danao, but this hasn’t halted the Ombudsman from continuing with the case resolution. Danao is currently serving a six-month administrative suspension without pay.

In accordance with the provisions of the Local Government Code, Vice Mayor Calso has assumed the role of acting mayor for Narra town.

“We will appreciate receiving your report within 5 days from receipt hereof,” Cunanan said.

Danao, through his pro bono counsel lawyer Peter Danao, filed a motion for reconsideration before the Ombudsman as the Citinickel had withdrawn its complaint.

By procedure, Danao is expected to return to his post on December 6, 2023.