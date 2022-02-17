The Puerto Princesa City council on Monday approved an ordinance authorizing the Office of the City Civil Registrar to collect P55 as the standard processing fee for civil registry document (CRD) requests, on top of the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) other fees.

According to the ordinance, the Puerto Princesa City government is authorized, through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the PSA, to use the PSA’s Batch Request System (BREQS) so the City Civil Registry may process CRD requests.

CRDs include birth, death, and marriage certificates, annotated or endorsed documents previously issued by the PSA, and the Certificate of No Record of Marriage (CENOMAR).

“The P55 fee is for processing. People can now request thru personnel of the city civil registrar assigned in our mini city halls or Ugnayan sa Barangay. After application, they can also get these documents at said mini city hall or on the next schedule of Ugnayan sa Barangay program,” said councilor Herbert Dilig, principal author of the ordinance.

“The aim is for the civil registrar to be a one-stop shop for civil registry documents. With the adoption of BREQS, residents of far-flung barangays will no longer need to go to the Poblacion to get PSA documents. Remember that we now have mini city halls and Ugnayan sa Barangay programs,” Dilig added through Facebook Messenger on Thursday.

He explained that even with the advent of online CRD requests in the PSA website, there are still communities and individuals with no access or knowledge of the internet and still must request their CRDs in person. He added that in-person requests with the City Civil Registry will also deter data privacy issues, especially when it comes to receiving the CRDs when the documents arrive.

The ordinance passed its third and final reading during the city council’s regular session on Monday.