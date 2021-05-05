City’s new COVID-19 sheriffs empowered to issue violation notices

To effectively implement health protocols in connection with the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Princesa City, the city government formally established an enforcement body called the “COVID-19 Sheriff”.

Executive Order No. 26, series of 2021, signed by Mayor Lucilo Bayron dated May 5, created the COVID-19 sheriff program. Sheriffs will be organized, trained, and deployed, and will receive appropriate compensation as they perform their duties and responsibilities.

“The sheriffs are expected to help the City Mayor, the CIATF, and Incident Management Team (IMT) in the strict enforcement of COVID-19 laws, ordinances, issuances, protocols and regulation during the existence of the National Health Emergency in the light of COVID-19 pandemic,” the EO stated.

The sheriffs will conduct regular patrols and maintain visibility in critical places to ensure that minimum public health standards are observed. They will also assist the Barangay Health Emergency Response Team and the IMT in monitoring individuals who are ordered to observe strict home quarantine or self-isolation.

They are also authorize to issue Notice of Violation to individuals or establishments found violating the COVID-19 ordinances, laws and protocols.

Based on the EO they will also assist in the prosecution or any other legal action against individuals or establishments who will refuse to receive the Notice of Violation or if they fail to settle the fine or penalty.

The violation and penalties from first to third offense are as follows:

No Facemask or face shield- P300, P500, P1,000; No facemask by vendor or seller- 00, P500, P1,000; Violation of venue capacity or occupancy- P2,000, P3,000 and P4,000; Unauthorized movement because of restriction- P300, P500 and P1,000; Violation of curfew hours- P300, P500 and P1,000; Violation of liquor ban- P1,000., P2,000 and P3,000 for individuals and P2,000, P3,000 and P4,000 for establishments; Violation of social distancing- P1,000 for first offense, P2,000 and P3,000 for third offense.

Social gathering during GCQ- P1,000 for first offense, P2,000 and P3,000 for third offense; Social gathering during MGCQ without IMT/Bgy Clearance-P1,000 for first offense, P2,000 and P3,000 for third offense.

Non-cooperation with public health authorities- fine of P20,000 to P50,000 or imprisonment for one month to six months.

Aira Genesa Magdayao