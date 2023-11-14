Myka Magbanua, during the 69th regular session of the City Council on Monday, spoke about her experience over the five years and five months of her term as Sangguniang Kabataan Federation President, emphasizing her notable contributions to the city’s youth.

Magbanua recounted her win in 2018 as a ‘pleasant surprise’, as she was going up against candidates with huge families in Brgy. San Jose. She had recently graduated with a BS Accountancy degree and filed for candidacy at the very last minute.

Her time in office marks the longest yet out of any SK Federation members, as the pandemic halted the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections in May 2020, leading Magbanua and her fellow youth officers to hold their office and fulfill their responsibilities for a while younger.

Magbanua’s term focused on developing four key characteristics for the city’s youth by making them empowered, connected, responsible, and excellent Sangguniang Kabataan officials through their programs.

Among these were the Kumusta Kabataan programs, where the SK Federation officers would visit all barangays to address any local concerns; the Jumpstart and Year-End Evaluation Program for the monitoring and evaluation of SK Projects; and the Gawad Kabataang Lingkod Bayan, which provided recognition to all the best-performing youth development movers in Puerto Princesa.

A notable achievement in the empowering scope included passing the additional honoraria for the SK members, secretaries, and treasurers to expand their capacity in delivering programs to the youth—the only ordinance passed in MIMAROPA.

All of these programs added to the burgeoning involvement of the youth in the city’s development. In her farewell speech, Magbanua cited the aid of the other city council members in answering the needs of the barangay and SK officials as the reason for the success of the SK Federation in Puerto Princesa City.

“Last June 2023 when we received an award one of the most outstanding KS Federation in the PH, sampo kami noon, at isa ang Puerto Princesa doon. (…) We will not be able to achieve that without the help of everybody,” Magbanua said.

Magbanua expressed her gratitude to her fellow council members, the city secretarial office, the former and current barangay and IPMR representatives in the city council, the SK Federation members with whom she served, and the personal team she worked with during her time in public office.”

At 3 p.m. on November 13, a new SK Federation President was proclaimed, as the newly-elected barangay and SK officials were set to assume their positions as soon as possible, in order to remedy the unconstitutionality of the second postponement of the BSK elections in 2021.

Although she is stepping down as the SK Federation President, Magbanua will continue to serve the youth sector as a chairperson for the City Youth Development Council