The city water district has assured that its water sources can provide sufficient supply for local consumers, particularly during the forecasted El Niño in the third quarter of 2023.

According to Donna Sulit, the acting information officer of the Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the Montible River’s production capability can supply the 30 to 37 million litres per day (MLD) demand in Puerto Princesa. This is the present need as face-to-face classes and economic activities, notably those connected to tourism, begin to rebound.

The Montible River is one of the PPCWD’s water sources, supplying 30 MLD of its maximum production capacity of 90 MLD, she stated.

“Sa ngayon, malakas pa rin ang flow rate ng Montible and underground sources natin. Based sa daily monitoring, walang nakitang decrease sa water level so far,” she said.

Apart from Montible, the pumping stations and the Campo Uno source in Brgy. Irawan both support 10 MLD each. PPCWD is confident that the current daily production can meet the demand of the consumers.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has issued a forecast of El Niño by the third quarter of the year, or between July to September. The weather phenomenon that can lead to dry spells and drought may persist until 2024, PAGASA added.

Despite the forecast, PPCWD assures that there will be no supply interruption or water rationing due to “more than enough supply,” she added.

“Based sa data namin, yong 2016 drought ay parang 47,000 cubic meters per day ang pinakamababa na flow rate ng Montible na na-record. Kung titingnan ay more than enough para sa demand natin,” she said.

Previously, general manager Walter Laurel said that PPCWD is also considering impounding water in St. Lucia via a man-made lake with a capacity of 5 million cubic meters. The city water district has requested a 100-hectare land area for the project.

Sulit said that the feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 to start the project by 2024.

Meanwhile, PPCWD still encourages consumers to conserve water even without anticipation of supply scarcity. Leaks from lines should also be reported to PPCWD for immediate repair and supply conservation, she added.

