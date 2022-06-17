The city water district announced a water interruption will be experienced starting Tuesday afternoon to the early morning of Wednesday, resulting in low to no water pressure in different areas of the city proper.

In an advisory posted Friday, the water interruption will start from 2:00 pm on June 21 to 5:00 am on June 22.

The barangays of Iwahig, Montible, and areas of New Princesa and Purok Sandiwa in Tiniguiban will experience no water pressure.

The low-water pressure will be observed in the barangays of Irawan, Sicsican, Sta. Monica, the rest of Tiniguiban, San Manuel, San Pedro, San Miguel, and the rest of the city proper.

The interruption will give way to the continuation of leak repair of the 900 mm diameter transmission line along Brgy. Iwahig; installation of a 300 mm diameter blow-off valve at PIADP, Brgy. Irawan; and interconnection of the 900 mm diameter transmission line of the UV project.

Consumers in the affected locations and nearby areas are advised to store enough water to be used during the conduct of the said maintenance and expansion activities, said the city water district.

It also advised the public to reach them through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294, and ppcwater@gmail.com