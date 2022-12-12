The city water district announced Monday that a service interruption would affect various parts of its service area due to repair activity.

According to Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption will start from 8 p.m. on Monday (December 12) to 4 a.m. on Tuesday (December 13).

The affected areas to experience the absence of water supply are Ledesma Ville, Barangay Hall of Sicsican to Sitio Apan, Parangue Road, and Lafiphai Subdivision. The rest of the city will experience low supply pressure, it added.

The interruption will give way to the leak repair of a 400-mm-diameter transmission line along Sitio Tagaud, Brgy. Irawan.

PPCWD advised consumers to store water during the course of the maintenance activity. Customers can reach the city water district by calling 917-310-5282, 961-586-7294 or emailing ppcwater@gmail.com.

About Post Author