The city water district announced a temporary supply interruption to affect different areas in the city proper due to a leak repair.

According to advisory issued Friday by Puerto Princesa City Water District (PPCWD), the interruption will be experienced starting at 7 p.m. on Monday (May 29) to 4 a.m. on Tuesday (May 30).

No water supply will be observed in barangays of Iwahig, Montible, Irawan, San Pedro, portion of Sicsican (Rampano Rd., Felamer Rd., Golden Valley) and portion of Tiniguiban (New Princesa, Purok Sandiwa).

The rest of the city will experience low pressure to no water supply.

The interruption will give way to the leak repair of 900mm diameter transmission line along Mangrove area, South National Highway in Brgy. Irawan.

Consumers are advised to store water to be used during the conduct of the maintenance activity.

PPCWD encourages public to connect through 0917-310-5282, 0961-586-7294

or info@ppcwater.gov.ph

