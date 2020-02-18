Barangay officials’ help sought for strict implementation of curfew hours

Councilor Jimmy Carbonell, chairman of the public order and safety committee, said officials of the city’s 66 barangays should help in the proper imposition of City Ordinance No. 544, which states that minors should already be inside their homes on or before 10 p.m.

A city councilor has called on barangay officials in Puerto Princesa to help in the strict implementation of the ordinance that imposes curfew hours.

Councilor Jimmy Carbonell, chairman of the public order and safety committee, said officials of the city’s 66 barangays should help in the proper imposition of City Ordinance No. 544, which states that minors should already be inside their homes on or before 10 p.m.

“Medyo hindi lang nabibigyan ng focus ang curfew para sa mga kabataan kaya dito ay hinihiling sa mga barangay officials na i-post nila ang tungkol sa ordinance na hanggang 10 p.m lang sila at dapat nasa loob na sila,” Carbonnel said.

He said barangay officials should display posters within their barangays regarding the ordinance for the benefit of the children, parents, and different establishments.

“Dapat mag-post ‘yan ang mga barangay ng mga streamers para makita ng mga estudyante, magulang, estalishments katulad ng mga computer shops, kasi mukhang hindi nanaman nabibigyan ng pansin ‘yan,” he added.

Previously, the implementation of the curfew ordinance has decreased incidents involving minors who are on city streets at past 10 p.m., according to the Anti-Crime Task Force (ACTF).

Based on the ordinance, the minor will be kept within the premises of the police station under the care of a social welfare personnel until a guardian or parent fetches them for the first offense.

The minor must be released not later than 2 p.m. of the same day he was taken into custody provided that there is a valid reason.

For the second and subsequent violations, imprisonment of three to five days or a monetary penalty of P300 to P600 shall be imposed for each violation depending upon the court’s discretion.

Carbonnel said that parents should also keep on eyes on their children because it is their responsibility.

“Kailangan talaga kasama ang tulong ng mga magulang, kailang i-check moa ng mga kwarto nila, gate, at mga pinto kasi baka mamaya wala na sila doon. Nangyayari naman talaga” he added.

