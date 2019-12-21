City vice mayor calls on public’s help to address mental health issues

Socrates made the call Friday during the Christmas and Year-end Party for members of the local press, stating that the City Council is alarmed about the mental health situation in Puerto Princesa.

Vice mayor Nancy Socrates has called on members of the local media and the public to help tackle the city’s deepening mental health crisis.

Socrates made the call Friday during the Christmas and Year-end Party for members of the local press, stating that the City Council is alarmed about the mental health situation in Puerto Princesa.

“Nagtataka ako, in a span of one week ay limang kabataan ang nagpakamatay. Bakit po ganoon? We are supposed to be the happiest in the world. Dapat alam at intindihin natin kung ano ang pinanggagalingan ng mga ganitong pangyayari. Nakakalungkot na malaman na ganoon kalala ang mental health issue ngayon,” Socrates said.

“We have responsibilities to people and constituents who are suffering and facing mental issues. I hope everyone will be able to help, and, of course, through media, this problem can hopefully be addressed. Maraming services ang city health na libre para sa lahat kaya sana i-avail natin lalo na kung mayroon tayong ganitong problema,” she added.

PMHA member-advocate Father Eugene Elivera earlier said that the city and the province need more professionals to curb the degrading mental situation, citing the importance of psychiatric evaluation and treatment facilities.

“Buti pa ang estudyante kapag may problema, may guidance counselor na mapupuntahan. Paano kapag ang teacher o ang city employee ang may problema? Paano na?” Elivera said.

Elivera encouraged the City Council to exercise its legislative power in establishing a “wellness center” and other mental health facilities to strengthen the fight in breaking the mental health stigma.

Board member Cherry Pie Acosta earlier proposed the establishment of a mental health facility in the province to cater to the alarming number of individuals suffering from mental illness.

