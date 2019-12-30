City vet advise: secure pets during New Year’s noisy celebration

The City Veterinary Office (CVO) has issued a reminder to pet owners to secure their animals in places where they will be less exposed to firecrackers and noise brought about by the coming New Year celebration.

Chief veterinarian Dr. Indira Santiago explained that pet animals including dogs and cats have sensitive hearing that can cause them unnecessary stress due to firecrackers.

“Sa mga hindi maiiwasan (na pagpapaputok), sa mga pasaway talaga, yong mga aso natin, the day before pa lang ay hanapan na natin sila ng mga lugar kung saan natin sila pwede i-secure na pagdating ng intense na pagpapaputok ay mailagay natin sila sa ibang lugar, she said.

Santiago explained that dogs, cats, and even horses have more sensitive hearing senses compared to humans.

“May mga fine hairs kasi yong mga tenga nila na mas sensitive sa mga vibration at sa sound, so kung mga maliliit nga na mga movement ay nadi-detect nila, lalo na kung mas malalakas na sounds gaya ng putok ng paputok, ng baril at very prone sila dyan kapag may celebration katulad ng Pasko at Bagong Taon,” she said.

Santiago said that animals tend to lose their appetite as an effect of stress that could be caused by intense noise. If the balance in the ears is disturbed, animals take one to three days before they could recover or regain their balance.

“Kapag nagkaroon ng infection ang tenga during the time, kasi kakamutin nila ng paw nila yong portion ng tenga kasi parang may pressure , doon na nagkakaroon ng infection. Kung wala naman, nari-regain naman nila ang balanse,” she said.

