The city government is ramping up its campaign to get service delivery and public utility vehicles (PUV) drivers vaccinated against COVID-19 in an effort to safeguard tourists in the projected spike in arrivals in Puerto Princesa in the following months.

In an advisory released on Wednesday, the City Information Office (CIO) said that about 155 individuals have received their COVID-19 shots at a drive-through vaccination site set up at Caltex Station Junction 3 from May 19 to 20.

“Mahalagang protektado ang mga drivers dahilan sa kabilang sila sa mga nauunang nakakasalamuha ng mga bisita sa lungsod,” said Jasmin Maya Estiandan, CIO employee in the video advisory.

As of May 23, Puerto Princesa Covac’s records show that 77.7% of the city’s residents are already fully vaccinated. This means that 181,472 individuals have had their first and second doses.

- Advertisement -

To promote its vaccination campaign, the first 30 individuals who obtained their jabs earned a P5 discount per liter of fuel purchased at Caltex, and the first five individuals who had their jabs received carwash coupons, vehicle cleansing products, and vouchers.

The drive-thru vaccination site accommodates first and second dose recipients aged 12 years and above, and booster recipients aged 18 years above.

The city’s mobile vaccination project was launched on April 29.