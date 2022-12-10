The City Treasurer’s Office is encouraging Puerto Princesa taxpayers with delinquent real estate taxes to take advantage of the three-year amnesty and settle their obligations.

Acting treasurer Jerome Padrones stated that the City Council enacted an ordinance in March to give taxpayers an additional extension to comply with their obligations by providing amnesty on delinquent real property tax interest for three years, or from 2019 to 2021.

This was done to give taxpayers an additional opportunity to meet their obligations.

“Ang Sangguniang [Panlungsod] nag-enact ng isang ordinance granting–dahil nagdaan tayo sa dalawang taong pandemya—at yong ating ari-arian ay hindi naging productive, dahil nawalan tayo ng ekonomiya, halos 100% hindi gumalawa ang ating ekonomiya—so… may puso ang city government that’s why nagbigay ng tinatawag nating tax amnesty,” he explained during the Arampangan Ta of the City Tourism Department’s (CTD) Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa online program.

“For three years, actually, kinontra ko pa po yon. Ang dapat na bigyan ng amnesty ay dalawang taon lang dahil ang ating pandemya ay dalawang taon. Bakit po? Kasi against yon sa mandate namin, mababawasan yong target namin—ang ginawa nila ay tatlong taon, from 2019 up to 2021 na merong penalty, hindi po natin sisingilin ng penalty,” Padrones added.

Padrones provided an illustration by saying that if a taxpayer neglected to pay his obligations in 2017, he will only be required to make payments through 2018 because the amnesty covers the years 2019 to 2021.

He recommended that taxpayers take advantage of this opportunity because interest builds up every month if obligations are not settled.

“That’s why napakalaking—yan po ay binigay ng city government para bigyang ayuda—malaking bagay po yan kasi yong interest, yong penalty, buwan buwan po yan pumapatong nang pumapatong hanggang sa mas malaki na yong interest doon sa principal, o sa basic na real property tax,” he explained further.

“Wag nang pakawalan po ito dahil hanggang ano na lang po ito—ang effectivity ng batas ay hanggang one year lang,” he added.

He warned those with delinquent accounts to settle before the amnesty’s expiration date; otherwise, their homes and other properties would be auctioned off. The amnesty ends after a year.

