The transportation committee of the Sangguniang Panlungsod approved the proposal to designate the Banga area in Barangay Sta. Lourdes as a drop off point for passengers traveling from the northern municipalities of Palawan.

After Thursday’s public hearing, the chairman of the transport committee, Councilor Nesario Awat, stated that he will file a resolution on Monday for the purpose.

He added that they will only need to write a formal request letter to the barangay.

In addition, personnel from the Puerto Princesa City Police Office (PPCPO) and the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) will be deployed to monitor the area.

“Kailangan may magbantay because allegedly, yung mga multicab na supposed to be umiikot ay ginagawa nang terminal yung banga area na hindi naman dapat,” he explained.

His proposed amendment to the new ordinance to return the terminal for northbound passengers to San Jose will be resubmitted to the committee, he added.

“Yan kasi ang naging stepping stone for purposes of resolving this problem as an immediate solution,” he said.

In response to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s proposal to establish a province-run terminal in the city, he stated that there could be a conflict.

“As far as the city government is concerned, any action [that would be] taken by the provincial government is not in accord with the Local Government Code considering that Puerto Princesa is a highly urbanized city and the province of Palawan has no jurisdiction,” he explained.

Awat added that even if the terminal is privately operated, it should be in compliance with the current ordinance.

Similarly, he rejected the notion of designating a pickup point for passengers near Robinson’s mall.

During their regular session last Tuesday, board membr Winston Arzaga floated the idea of designating Robinson’s as pickup point and Sta. Lourdes as drop off point.

“That’s a similar problem dahil dapat doon lang talaga sa terminal and yung suggestions na gamitin ang Robinson’s ay may objection so dapat magkaroon ng consensus,” he said.

“So pag-uusapan namin ulit yun at i-invite ang city planning at kasama na yung resolution para sa dry run doon at iba pang issues like expired franchise or provisional authority,” he added.

About Post Author