City traffic office to clampdown on ‘colorum’ tricycles starting Feb 17

The City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) will start clamping down on “colorum” tricycles on Monday to ease traffic congestion on major roads in Puerto Princesa.

Ligad said Sunday that drivers and owners who will be caught operating their “colorum” tricycles for public utility purposes will be penalized according to City Ordinance No. 909 or the “Traffic Management Code of the City of Puerto Princesa”.

“Colorum” is a term in the Philippines that is used to describe a public transport that is operating without a franchise permit.

Ligad said while the city government acknowledges that drivers and operators of tricycles just want to earn a living for their families, their operation is still illegal due to the absence of permits.

“Simula bukas mahigpit na ang gagawing pagpapatupad sa ordinansa natin kasi matagal na ito. Mag-iikot ang mga traffic enforcers natin at maghihigpit na po talaga tayo. Dati kasi for humanitarian consideration ay napapagbigyan. Kapag nahuli ka isang beses na colorum ay hindi nati-ticket-an pero ngayon hihigpitan natin. Nakalagay dyan kapag pangatlo kang nahuli ay kukumpiskahin na ‘yong sidecar mo,” he said.

Under Section 126 of the Code, he noted that the penalties the drivers and operators may face are P3,000 for the first offense; P4,000 for the second; P5,000 for third, and confiscation of the sidecar in favor of the city government.

If the tricycle is “not for hire”, but does not display the information sticker, he said the driver and operators will be fined P1,000.

“Kung hindi sila for hire, dapat naka-display ‘yon sa tricycle nila kung tumatakbo sila sa kalsada natin. Kapag wala, i-pe-penalize natin,” he said.

Records show that in 2018, the city government had 6,250 tricycles with franchises of which 4,000 operate within the city proper and 2,250 in the outlying barangays.

In a recent statement by councilor Elgin Damasco, he said, “6,500 ang registered tricycles, at ang estimate ng Land Transportation Office (LTO) ay doble ang bilang ng colorum”.

