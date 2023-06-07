The City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) is set to launch “Task Force Kalsada”, a program aimed at monitoring and enforcing traffic regulations.

Ten motorcycles arrived on Tuesday, June 6, in line with the implementation of the new program.

The City Information Office (CIO) said that these motorcycles will serve as an addition to the stationed traffic enforcers on the main roads of Puerto Princesa City, who manage traffic flow and monitor congested areas experiencing “bumper-to-bumper” traffic.

The assigned task force will be responsible for apprehending and issuing tickets to traffic violators.

“Nakikita kasi natin na habang dumadami ang mga motorista ay dumarami rin iyong mga nagpapasaway kaya kailangan kahit papaano ay mabigyan ito ng tamang solusyon,” said city information officer and CTMO chief Richard Ligad.

Ligad added that the task force members will also be designated to pursue those who attempt to escape from designated CTMO personnel.

“Papayagan natin manghabol ang Task Force Kalsada sakaling mayroong tumatakas sa nagawang paglabag sa trapiko. Siyempre, kung wala ka namang tatakasan sa batas, hindi ka magpapahabol. Pero dapat iwasan na nila iyon para iwas disgrasya rin,” he added.

Selected traffic enforcers who will operate the motorcycles for the task force will undergo several days of seminars and training conducted by the PNP Highway Patrol Group and City PNP – Traffic Division.

