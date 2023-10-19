The leadership of the City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) and the Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) carried out a surprise drug test today, marking the fifth time this year such an initiative has been undertaken.

City Information Officer Richard Ligad, who also heads these offices, said this measure is important to ensure that no one in their ranks is involved in illicit drug use.

In a year marked by periodic random drug tests, Ligad said there have been instances where some personnel tested positive for prohibited substances. Despite these setbacks, the CTMO and ACTF remain committed to maintaining the integrity of their units.

“Ginagawa natin ito dahil importante na malinis natin, kung meron pa, itong ating hanay. Gaya nang nasabi ko, yong pakikipaglaban sa ipinagbabawal na gamot, talagang napakahirap. Hindi natin halos matigil talaga. Ayaw natin na mapasukan yong ating grupo,” he said.

All employees of the CTMO and the ACTF, he said, willingly participated in today’s surprise drug test. The results of the test are expected to be released tomorrow.

Ligad said that the ongoing efforts to conduct drug tests within their organizations are part of their commitment to maintaining a drug-free workplace.

“Ito yong mga taong nagkakaloob ng serbisyo sa mga mamamayan natin. So, we will make sure na hindi tayo mapapasukan. Once na napasukan tayo, ay matulungan natin. Iparehab natin ng sa ganoon hindi lumala ang sitwasyon [nila],” he added.

The results of today’s drug test will not only determine the fitness of their personnel but also reinforce their commitment to the safety and security of the community they serve.

He added that the CTMO and ACTF will continue to take proactive measures to ensure that their employees remain drug-free and can effectively carry out their duties.

In the past, there were cases where certain employees of the CTMO and ACTF tested positive for drug use. Ligad said that they were directed to Bahay Silangan for rehabilitation and have since reintegrated into the wider community, leading regular lives.

“Yong mga previous pa na nag-positive, nakita naman natin na talagang nagbago rin. Pero sila na lang yong nahiyang bumalik [sa serbisyo]. Mayroong isa na magaling sa peacekeeping, kumpleto siya sa gamit, sarili niya yong gamit. Pero noong nag drug testing tayo, nag-positive. Nakakapanghinayang yang mga ganyan,” Ligad stated.