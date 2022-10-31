The City Traffic Management Office (CTMO) has issued a traffic advisory on road closures and detours to manage traffic around the City Public Cemetery and the nearby Loyola Memorial Park during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Starting at 5:00 a.m. on November 1, Oliveros Rd. will be designated as a one-way entry point for vehicles going to the cemetery. They may exit by turning left on Oliveros St. Motorists may also enter through Burgos St., exiting at Valencia St.

Abueg Rd., from the corner of Valencia St. to the corner of Oliveros St., will be closed to vehicles.

Designated parking areas were also set up in the vicinity of the cemeteries.

The CTMO also assured the public that traffic enforcers will be stationed throughout the area to assist both motorists and pedestrians.

