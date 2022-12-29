The tourism office is pushing to waive visa requirements for Puerto Princesa going to Taiwan as direct Tiger Air flights resume on December 28.

Demetrio Alvior Jr., chief of the City Tourism Department (CTD), confirmed to Palawan News on Thursday that the first flight following COVID-19 restrictions arrived at the Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA) on Wednesday at 7:40 p.m., carrying investor passengers from Taipei.

Tiger Air from Taipei, Taiwan resumed its commercial flight to Puerto Princesa City on Wednesday, carrying 180 passengers.

Tiger Air will operate flights from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to PPIA twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“That is resumption lang [nang nasuspend na flight due to pandemic] na may 180 capacity plus crew. Dumating sila kagabi, in fact, may sakay din ito na mayari din ng chartered plane– nags-scout na din sila sa Puerto Princesa City,” Alvior said.

Alvior added that they will also try to request that the visa be waived for Filipinos.

“Yong mga taga Puerto Princesa City ay pwede ng pumunta ng Taiwan pero may visa kasi, baka maliit lang naman. Isa pa din ‘yan sa ipa patulong natin sa DOT na marequest na maging visa free kasi kung tutuusin ah kasama naman ang Taiwan sa visa free,” he said.

In addition to Taiwan, direct flights to Incheon, South Korea, are scheduled to resume in the first quarter of 2023.

“Definitely baka next year matuloy na ito direct to Incheon, commercial flight ito at three times a week naman,” he said.

“Marami tayong wino-work out na flights kasi kung gusto talaga natin pataasin ‘yong tourist arrival natin ay dapat marami din tayong mode of transportation kasi sa ngayon ay limited pa rin ang mga airlines,” Alvior added.

