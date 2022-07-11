The City Tourism Department CTD) has trained new lifeguards as requested by resort establishments in Puerto Princesa, according to tourism officer Demetrio Alvior Jr.

Alvior noted that the need arose after several of the lifeguards they trained four years ago went abroad, where their services are in high demand.

“Nagkaroon tayo unang una ng WASAR (Water Safety and Rescue) training kasi yon ang demand ng ating mga resorts at mga establishments na may swimming pools,” he said.

“Ang na-train namin four years ago ay naubos na, nag-abroad na lahat noong mag-pandemic kasi mahal ang lifeguards sa ibang bansa, lalo na sa Saudi,” Alvior added.

He stated that establishments with swimming pools must have lifeguards to protect the safety of their guests before they can be issued mayor’s permits and accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

He also mentioned that they had a Safety Officer’s Training for all tourism frontliners in order to address the need for health safety as a result of COVID-19. The training included a discussion and raising awareness about all infectious diseases.

“Nagkaroon din tayo ng training ng Basic Life Support sa lahat ng tourism sector natin. Kasama dyan yong ating mga CBST (community-based sustainable tourism),” he said.