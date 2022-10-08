The City Tourism Department (CTD) intends to hold a Food Festival to showcase various types of local dishes and demonstrate how they are prepared.

“May mga festival tayo na gusto natin i-enhance, gusto ko nga Food Festival kasi tingnan mo dito sa Puerto Princesa City, ang daming puwedeng gawin na wala tayong sariling atin, wala tayong sariling produkto lalo na sa pagkain,” Alvior said.

Alvior also explainedemphasized that Puerto Princesa City is a major source of seafood in provinces such as Mindoro. However, the city has been without a signature cuisine for a long time.

“Ang dami nating seafoods, sa atin galing ang mga seafoods pero wala tayong sarili, kaya kailangan maenhance para sariling sa Puerto Princesa at ‘yon ang dadayuhin,” he said.

“Kapag nakita mo na Shamrock ay Cebu, kapag Good Shepherd ay Baguio pero tayo wala. Mabuti nga itong Baker’s Hill natin ay may hopia tayo kahit papaano nakikilala sya pero kulang sa laki ng Puerto Princesa,” Alvior added.

Aside from cuisine, Alvior stated that there are numerous items and materials to explore for various types of souvenirs.

Before, Baguio and other provinces supplied Puerto Princesa City with souvenirs.

He emphasized that Palaweños should take advantage of the opportunity to discover new products and cuisines that will help the city’s economy.

“Dati ang mga souvenirs natin ay binibili pa, wala tayong identity kaya sabi ko kailangan magkaroon at the same time makakatulong tayo sa ekonomiya. ‘Yan pa naman ang mga importante, mga souvenirs at pagkain kaya ‘yon talaga ang dapat i-grab natin ang opportunity kasi may market,” he said.

He added that Puerto Princesa City has many artists who could be tapped to create products or items that tourists would enjoy.

“Napakaraming artists sa PPC kaya bigyan natin sila ng opportunity na i-enhance ang kanilang idea at skills. Ang mga product natin ay ini-encourage ko rin ang ating mga kababayan through their association na magproduce ng sariling atin, tatak Puerto Princesa,” he said.

About Post Author