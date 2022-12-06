To avoid having their permits revoked, the City Tourism Department (CTD) reminded businesses that are involved in the tourism industry to apply for DOT accreditation by January of the following year.

Demetrio Alvior, city tourism officer, stated during the Amos Taren sa Puerto Princesa radio program on Friday that all primary tourism-related establishments and enterprises should have DOT accreditation to ensure that the services they provide meet its standards.

“Kapag primary ay ‘yan ‘yong mga van, travel agency, at lahat ‘yan dapat may accreditation,” Alvior explained.

“Mayroon tayong ordinance na ang mga kulang na requirements ay pwede i-comply within 90 days, ang importante may mayor’s permit para matanggap sila for accreditation. Kasi kung hindi nila magcomply ‘yon ay mare-revoke ang permit nila,” the tourism chief explains further.

Alvior also mentioned that, with the assistance of the PNP-Tourist Police, the CTO will be stricter in implementing the DOT accreditation next year.

“Minsan tinatamad na kaya nag sho-shortcut na [ng processing ng mayor permit] kaya d’yan papasok ang bigla tayong magi-inspection, nakikita natin kung anong kulang at naaaddress natin. Medyo maghihigpit na tayo next year, d’yan na ang ating mga tourist police, umpisa ng manghuhuli sila,” he said.

About Post Author