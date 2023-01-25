The City Tourism Department (CTD) will soon launch the new tour package for the southwest tourism circuit in Puerto Princesa to provide an alternative venue to domestic and international visitors.

The southwest tourism circuit covers Tagkuriring Waterfalls, Simpocan Mother Tree, Simpocan Marine Sea Turtle, and others.

According to CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr., their planning and development office is already holding meetings, inspections, and evaluations in preparation for the tour package’s launch.

He said the tour package will be part of what the city will offer to passengers of cruise ships that will start coming on February 9.

“We’re preparing the circuit para din i-offer pagdating ng mga cruise ships,” he said.

Meanwhile, Michie Meneses, senior operations officer and promotions marketing chief of the CTD and host of the Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa, said a meeting held for the purpose on January 19 was also attended by councilor Patrick Hagedorn, the chair of the committee on tourism of the City Council.

Hagedorn reportedly joined the meeting to also get first hand information about what the community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) sites need

His office was able to provide support to the CBST sites that he first had a consultation with.

