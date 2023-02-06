Community-based sustainable tourism site stakeholders in Puerto Princesa will meet at a convention to talk about their problems and how the city government can help them so they can bring in more tourists.

Lalaine Gualin from the Product Planning and Development division of the City Tourism Department (CTD) stated that June is being considered for the convention of community-based sustainable tourism (CBST) associations.

“Isang target din namin yong CBST convention sa June. Parang ang date ay hindi natin sure kung talagang—kasi may pagbabago pa sa date—so, baka June 24,” she told the CTD radio program Amos Ta Ren sa Puerto Princesa.

“Magsasama sama po lahat ng mga CBST. Magkakaroon tayo ng convention,” added Gualin, stating that this is also a step toward improving the city’s tourism services.

Gualin stated that there are currently 31 CBST sites in Puerto Princesa, some of which are being prepared and developed to handle tourists when some destinations cannot accommodate them due to inclement weather conditions.

She cited as example Sabang Mangroves, Sabang Falls, Ugong Rock, Hundred Caves, and Baruang Magic Island, which are part of Circuit 1.

“Yong bago natin yong Baruang Magic Island, sa unahan lang ng konti ng mini city hall natin. Going to Sabang, puwede silang pumunta doon, may canteen, at parang may boardwalk na silang ginawa na puwedeng pumasok na sa mangrove area,” she said.

