The City Tourism Department (CTD) is conducting a local tour guide training for an initial batch of 43 tour guides in Puerto Princesa in order to renew their accreditations.

The “Tourism Frontliner Training Local Tour Guide with DOT Accreditation”, which began on January 23 and will end on January 31, is being done with the Department of Tourism (DOT), according to CTD chief Demetrio Alvior Jr.

“Para ma-accredit ng DOT yong mga tour guide natin. Kasi ito yong hindi napondohan ng DOT—ang sabi ko naman hindi natin pwedeng hindi patrabahuhin yan kasi hindi nila kasalanan. Gusto nilang magpa-accredit pero hindi kaya ng DOT,” he said.

“Mawawalan sila ng trabaho kaya kailangang tulungan din natin,” he stated, explaining that they are tour guides who are supposed to take a refresher course every two years, which is the validity period of their licenses.

Cyril Faith Negosa, CTD OIC Standards and Services Division head said the training, which is usually conducted by the DOT, is the first in the country to be organized by a local tourism office.

The certification is required for a tour guide to manage tours for guests, she said. The training, on the other hand, is important in maintaining the quality of service that they give.

Among the training topics are Filipino Brand of Service Excellence, Tourism Overview and Tourism Situation in Puerto Princesa, Local Culture and History, Products and Destinations, Roles and Responsibilities of a Tour Guide, Tourist Reception and Tour Guiding Techniques, Tourist Safety and Basic First Aid, and Effective Communication Skills for Tour Guides.

Negosa said the training will also include a mock tour that the trainees will undergo for evaluation and assessment. It will be given by DOT MIMAROPA Chief Tourism Operations Officer Cecile Aranton.

